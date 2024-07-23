Mother, daughter from Manteca killed in fiery crash in Livermore; father hospitalized

By Brandon Downs

LIVERMORE, California (KPIX) — A mother and her 5-year-old child from Manteca died in a fiery crash in Livermore on early Sunday morning, police said Monday.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on South Vasco Road near Naylor Avenue.

An investigation determined the black Hyundai was traveling north on South Vasco Road when, for unknown reasons, it traveled off the road after crossing through the Las Positas Road intersection and crashed into a tree.

Investigators believe the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to catch on fire.

A 25-year-old man was pulled out of the vehicle that was fully engulfed in flames. He and his 5-year-old daughter were rushed to the hospital where the daughter died, police said. The man remains in critical condition.

The child’s mother, a 24-year-old woman, died at the scene, police said.

It’s unknown at this point if driving under the influence was a factor in the crash.

The three were from Manteca and the identities of the two killed in the crash will be released by the Alameda County coroner.

