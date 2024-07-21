Skip to Content
Children ingest water beads at daycare; get medical treatment

By Sidney Lain

    BOSSIER CITY, Louisiana (KTBS) — Bossier City police are investigating after children at a Bossier City daycare ingested water beads, causing several to seek medical treatment. One is in intensive care.

Water beads, better known as Orbeez, are small, colorful balls that grow when they absorb water.

Kelsey Hyatt, whose child attended Little Sprouts Daycare in Bossier City, said she was shocked to find out her child ingested the dangerous kid’s toy. Hyatt picked her daughter Tuesday just like any other day and soon noticed her daughter wasn’t feeling well.

Hyatt immediately reached out to the daycare.

“They tried to ask me if she ate grapes and I’m like, no. Clearly, grapes are not multicolored round balls. Did she get a hold of, like, some Orbeez? I need to know,” said Hyatt.

Hyatt was trying to decide if she should take her daughter to the emergency room, but after her daughter got worse, she knew she had to act.

