H-E-B Opens New Store in Mansfield, Expands Presence in Tarrant County

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

July 3, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — H-E-B continues its impressive expansion in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) area with the grand opening of its latest store in Mansfield, Tarrant County. This 128,000-square-foot facility marks the sixth H-E-B location in the Metroplex, joining recently opened stores in Frisco, Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Alliance, along with a new Joe V’s Smart Shop in Dallas.

Located at 1670 E Broad St., the Mansfield store stands at the crossroads of US 287 and Broad Street, strategically placed to serve the community’s needs. The store brings a host of amenities and innovations, including a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru, a full-service pharmacy also with a drive-thru, and a Texas Backyard department stocked with outdoor essentials.

A Commitment to Quality and Community

“We’re excited to open our doors to this vibrant community, and our H-E-B Partners are committed to earning the confidence of our neighbors,” said Shannon Crites, H-E-B Mansfield Top Store Leader. “We look forward to providing customers with a dynamic shopping experience and serving Mansfield with the best of H-E-B.”

The Mansfield store promises an enhanced shopping experience with features like a bakery offering handmade artisan breads, cakes, and the store’s renowned warm tortillas. The deli department boasts an expansive selection of cheeses and charcuterie, while Sushiya offers fresh, handmade sushi and an Asian grill.

Customers can also take advantage of H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery services, offering flexibility in how they shop, pay, and receive their products. The store’s design reflects the unique character of the Mansfield community and emphasizes environmental sustainability with energy-efficient features such as CO2 refrigeration units and LED lighting.

Supporting the Community

In line with H-E-B’s Spirit of Giving philosophy, the company marked the store’s opening with significant contributions to local organizations. A total of $20,000 was donated, with $10,000 each going to the Mansfield Animal Shelter and the Big Hearts Day Habilitation Center, a nonprofit supporting adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and aging adults.

Looking Ahead

H-E-B’s expansion in the DFW area continues with new stores under construction in Melissa and Prosper, and plans for a Rockwall location. Additionally, Joe V’s Smart Shop, an innovative format offering H-E-B’s quality products at even lower prices, has recently expanded to the DFW area, with the Joe V’s Smart Shop Wheatland opening this month and another location set to open in Buckner by spring 2025.

As Texas’s largest privately held employer, H-E-B operates over 435 stores and employs more than 160,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico. The company’s presence in the Metroplex includes Central Market stores, which have served the area for over two decades, and the introduction of innovative store formats like Joe V’s Smart Shop and Mi Tienda.

About H-E-B

Celebrating its 118th anniversary, H-E-B is renowned for its fresh food, quality products, and commitment to community service and environmental sustainability. With sales of $43 billion, H-E-B continues to serve millions of customers across Texas and Mexico, driving economic growth and delivering exceptional customer experiences.

For more information about job opportunities at H-E-B, visit H-E-B Careers: careers.heb.com

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.