Tennessee State Parks provides new all-terrain wheelchairs at additional state parks

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — Tennessee State Parks are providing new all-terrain wheelchairs at state parks!

You may remember this story from last summer, where our Cole Johnson showed how the wheelchairs were helping those at Radnor Lake State Park.

The new additions announced this week will bring the total chairs to 22. The chairs are designed to navigate a wide range of terrains and give visitors the opportunity to access recreation that they would’ve been unable to access prior.

The chairs are free and are available for kids and adults.

You are allowed to request a wheelchair upon arrival to the park, but its advised to give advance notice to the park you’re visiting so that you can ensure there’s one available for use.

The wheelchairs are available at the following parks:

Cedars of Lebanon State Park Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park David Crockett State Park Fall Creek Falls State Park Fort Pillow State Historic Park Harrison Bay State Park Indian Mountain State Park Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park Nathan Bedford Forrest State Park Sgt. Alvin C. York State Park Booker T. Washington State Park Cove Lake State Park Cumberland Mountain State Park Cummins Falls State Park Chickasaw State Park Henry Horton State Park Long Hunter State Park Natchez Trace State Park Radnor Lake State Park Tims Ford State Park Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park Warriors’ Path State Park

