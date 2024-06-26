Canine influenza cases force shelters to turn away stray dogs

By Rebekah Nelson

TAMPA BAY, Florida (WFTS) — The Humane Society of Tampa Bay and other shelters will temporarily close their doors to dogs while canine influenza cases continue to rise.

According to a release, the Humane Society will suspend the intake of stray and owner-surrendered dogs for two weeks, beginning on Wednesday, June 26, and ending on Friday, July 12, to protect the over 200 dogs in its care.

This is a first for the shelter in its 112-year history as employees attempt to control the outbreak spreading to various shelters throughout Florida. The Human Society said the decision was made after consulting with experts in canine infectious disease, veterinarians and animal/welfare control leaders in Florida.

Other shelters taking similar measures include the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center, Pasco County Animal Services and Miami-Dade Animal Services. All closures are temporary.

“Our leadership did not make this decision lightly,” said HSTB CEO Sherry Silk. “HSTB prioritizes the health of its animals above all else. Unfortunately, this is an unprecedented situation that calls for extreme and immediate action to protect dogs in Tampa Bay.”

In January, the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center discovered two cases of canine influenza in its dogs, which prompted them to isolate the animals.

As for the Humane Society, it will begin implementing the following rules starting on June 26:

No dogs will be accepted into the lost/found, adoption, or foster programs for two weeks. All dogs currently residing at the shelter or in foster care will be tested for canine influenza and be treated accordingly. In an effort to build herd immunity within the community, the HSTB Animal Hospital will provide at-cost ($20) canine influenza vaccinations to owned pets. Owners must make an appointment online at HumaneSocietyTampa.org/ahc [humanesocietytampa.org] or by calling 813-870-3304. The canine influenza vaccination is required twice within two weeks for full protection. HSTB encourages those who find stray dogs to contain and care for them until Saturday, July 13 if possible. The shelter will provide free dog food for citizens caring for strays during this two-week period. Food can be picked up at the shelter between 9am and 5pm Monday through Sunday. HSTB will continue to receive stray and owner-surrendered cats, rabbits, pocket pets, and exotics during this period of dog intake quarantine.

According to the Humane Society, canine influenza, more commonly known as dog flu, is a contagious respiratory illness that includes coughing, loss of appetite, fever and lethargy. It’s transmitted through the air and with surface contact. While it can’t be passed to humans or other animal species, it can be spread to dogs through contact with humans or other animals that have the virus present on their fur, skin or clothing.

The shelter added that most dogs have little to no symptoms and recover within a few weeks, but because they’re not naturally immune, new strains of the virus can cause severe health issues. Boyette Animal Hospital in Riverview also said flat-faced breeds such as Boston terriers and French and English bulldogs could be at a higher risk of severe symptoms due to their “anatomical breathing limitations.”

“The community should not panic,” said HSTB Director of Shelter Operations Danyelle Van Horn, “while it should be taken seriously by pet owners, canine influenza is much more dangerous in shelter environments than in private homes because of the sheer number of animals housed together and the multiple avenues of transmission.”

Veterinarians strongly recommend having dogs vaccinated, especially if they’re often around dogs from other households. The vaccination is a series of two inoculations administered two to three weeks apart.

