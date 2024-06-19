Dealer arrested in South Carolina, hid drugs in hand grenades, official says

By Janice Limon

Click here for updates on this story

GREENWOOD, South Carolina (WYFF) — A Greenwood, South Carolina man and admitted drug dealer hid more than 150 grams of illegal drugs inside hand grenades, officials said Tuesday.

More news: Upstate teen charged with DUI after crash that killed bicyclist, police say

Cory Gerald Bell, 36, pleaded guilty Monday to trafficking in methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, 8th Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo said in a release.

A deputy with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office stopped Bell on May 18, 2023, because of a defective tail light, Stumbo said.

He said the deputy smelled marijuana which led to a search of the car which then revealed a bag containing 166 grams of methamphetamine as well as fentanyl pills hidden inside hollowed-out hand grenades.

Circuit Judge Frank R. Addy, Jr. sentenced Bell to 18 years in prison, Stumbo said.

“We will continue to make it clear to the local peddlers of these deadly substances that they will pay a high price for choosing to make a living off the misery of addicts,” Stumbo said.

More news: Snake surprises Upstate woman on SUV while driving, video shows

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.