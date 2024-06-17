Investigators determining how car plunged through wall of parking deck

By Anthony Carlo

MARBLE HILL, New York (WABC) — An overturned car sat below the parking deck it plummeted from in the Bronx. Wads of cash and a phone were left behind along with one big question – how does someone walk away?

A woman who identified herself as the owner of the now-mangled vehicle says she traveled from Pennsylvania all the way to the Bronx once she heard her Porsche was driven through a wall at River Plaza as if it wasn’t there.

“It’s my vehicle – like, paid money for it,” she said.

It is unclear who the driver is to the owner of the car – but a hospital worker showed up to the scene to see for himself what the drop was like. He says the driver somehow walked himself into the ER after surviving the fall.

Police say a trail of blood was found near the scene at River Plaza. They are reviewing video that shows the vehicle accelerate through the Target parking lot cement wall at 5 a.m.

The ER worker, who wanted to remain anonymous, says the driver suffered broken ribs.

“He said he walked home afterwards and took a nap and that’s shocking to me that he was able to do that,” said the worker.

Police are talking with people associated with the registration of the car.

The Department of Buildings says there is no evidence the parking deck was compromised.

They issued a partial vacate order where the side wall was damaged and ordered the property owners to provide barriers around the area, blocking it off from the rest of the parking deck. They also ordered the owners to have a structural engineer to produce a report for the entire building for the DOB to review.

