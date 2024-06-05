Big Island visitors Impressed by Kilauea eruption plume

By Jeremy Lee

HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV) — The eruption at Kilauea has paused. Nevertheless, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park has seen an influx of visitors at Uekahuna. That’s the closest location at the summit to view Monday’s eruption site.

Though the eruption stopped, and the glow diminished, it didn’t stop the constant stream of visitors arriving on a clear Tuesday morning and afternoon to view the plume in the distance.

That plume of toxic gas, emitting sulfur dioxide, is what the National Park Service has made sure visitors maintain a safe viewing distance away from.

The eruption was located two and a half miles away on the southwest rift zone. It covered nearly 88 acres. The plume of gas could still be seen throughout the day.

Clear weather Tuesday also treated visitors to a crystal clear view of Mauna Loa.

Some arrived from as far off as Miami after a 12-hour flight, and told Island Newsthat although they missed the eruption itself, they were still impressed.

“I saw the white plume out there. That was amazing. I mean, it made you feel like it was going to erupt again. It was great,” Gayle Brosnan said, on island to celebrate her 80th birthday.

“We didn’t know what to expect,” Eddie Pimentel told Island News, “I mean we thought that when we heard that it was erupting that we might not even be able to come up here. But we’re kind of glad that it just- it did it. So we were able to come up here and see it.”

Ka’aha, located at the southern coastline of the park, was re-opened Tuesday.

The Kau Desert Trail, Maunaiki Trail and others near the eruption site remained closed off, due to the continued venting of the toxic gas. At night, there has unfortunately only been limited visibility of the glow from the eruption.

Daytime viewing on Tuesday bested Monday’s view due to much clearer visibility and no rain.

