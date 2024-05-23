Contra Costa County Fair employees robbed at gunpoint in Antioch

By Dave Pehling

ANTIOCH, California (KPIX) — Police in Antioch are investigating the armed robbery of two Contra Costa County Fair employees early Monday morning who were depositing the fair revenue, according to authorities.

According to a release issued by the Antioch Police Department Wednesday night, on Monday at approximately 2:18 a.m., police were called to the 2500 block of Somersville Road after a report of an armed robbery. Arriving officers found two victims who said they were employees of the Contra Costa County Event Park Fair Grounds who had been tasked with making the night deposit of revenue after the Contra Costa County Fair ended.

While making the deposit at the BMO Bank location on Sommersville Rd., the victims were approached by an unknown suspect who then robbed them of the money and their personal belongings at gunpoint. While the release did not state how much money was taken, online reports indicate nearly $90,000 in fair receipts were robbed.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the robbery to contact the department’s investigations bureau. with calls or emails directed to Antioch Police Detective Sgt. Palma at (925)779-6876 or kpalma@antiochca.gov.

