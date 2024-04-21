At least 3 injured in stabbing at Brooklyn Army Terminal, officials say

By Alecia Reid

NEW YORK (WCBS/WLNY) — A stabbing at Brooklyn Army Terminal in New York City left at least three people injured Saturday, authorities said.

Police say when officers arrived at Pier 4 around 5 p.m., they found a 32-year-old man and a 40-year-old man who had each been stabbed in a torso, as well as a 28-year-old man who had been hit in the head with a glass bottle.

All three victims were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The FDNY says two other individuals refused medical attention at the scene.

It isn’t clear what started the initial fight, but it happened after a party boat cruise on the Cornucopia Majesty yacht docked at the pier. Some passengers were trapped onboard for over an hour as police investigated.

No word of any arrests at this time.

Partygoers describe frightening experience after stabbing at Brooklyn Army Terminal Pier 4

“It happened outside the boat … They were at the party, but it happened outside,” one partygoer said.

“Everybody was fighting. It was crazy. I was on the boat for an hour after that. My friend lost her shoe,” partygoer Jada Morris said.

“If it wasn’t for one of her friends holding us up, we probably would’ve been on the floor. It was really traumatizing,” partygoer Joselle Tash said.

“Nobody telling us where to go, what to do,” one man named Rob said.

“People were getting trampled. There was no reason for it,” a partygoer named Matt said.

Attendees are concerned what this could mean for the host.

“It’s a good guy. He has contributed back to his community,” one partygoer said.

“I feel bad for the host. He always has good parties and good everything and I hope this doesn’t stick to his name,” Morris said.

CBS New York reached out to Manhattan Yacht Charters for comment. So far, they have not responded.

