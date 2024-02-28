Man accused of attacking Nashville firefighter with a syringe

By Danica Sauter

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A man was arrested after he was accused of attacking a firefighter with a syringe.

According to an arrest report, the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) and officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) were called to 2301 Murfreesboro Pike in response to a man who appeared to be overdosing on Monday.

Before officers arrived, medics had 36-year-old Henry Hatcher III in an ambulance.

Officers checked with NFD where they were advised that Hatcher was being taken to Southern Hills Hospital. While en route, hospital medics and a firefighter were treating Hatcher. The officials restrained Hatcher, according to the report, and attempted to give him a loaded syringe of “versed.”

As officials attempted to inject him, Hatcher then grabbed the syringe and began swinging it around, hitting the firefighter in the head with the needle, causing multiple cuts to her head, according to the report.

When officers spoke to Hatcher, he said he was allergic to Narcan and explained that’s why he grabbed the needle to keep them from giving him the medication, the report said. He also admitted to hitting one of them in the nose, police said.

Hatcher was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a first responder.

