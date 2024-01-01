Woman hospitalized after being shot by boyfriend in parking garage near city hall

By Christian Olaniran

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman was hospitalized after being shot by her boyfriend in a parking garage in downtown Baltimore early New Year’s Day, according to police.

Police responded to the 400 block of East Baltimore Street around 1:22 a.m., after hearing gunfire coming from a parking garage in the unit block of Guilford Avenue.

When they arrived, they saw a man exiting the parking garage stairwell onto East Baltimore Street.

Officers search the man and found a handgun in his pants pocket.

Police said the weapon was locked back, indicating that it had recently been fired.

The 30-year-old man was taken into custody.

Police said they continued to search the garage and found a 22-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body and face. Before being taken to the hospital, she identified the 30-year-old man seen exiting the garage as the shooter and her boyfriend.

The victim was transported by medics to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Detectives are asking anyone with information is urged to contact Central District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2411.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

