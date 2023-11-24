Kansas City man accused of shooting at detective 7 times

By Heidi Schmidt

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — A Kansas City man is accused of shooting at a Leawood police officer while driving a stolen car.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Stefan A. Dixon with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree assault, tampering with a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest.

According to the probable cause statement, a Leawood resident reported a stolen car. He told detectives that the car contained an Apple Airtag.

The Airtag showed the car was near East 38th Street and Wabash Avenue in Kansas City, Mo. on Nov. 20.

A Leawood detective drove to the area around 2 p.m. and located the car. According to the court document, the detective called Kansas City police and asked for help. As the detective followed the car, he noticed the driver stopped in a parking lot. The probable cause statement shows someone from inside the car fired multiple shots at his police car.

The officer was not injured in the shooting and no one reported any property damage.

Kansas City, Mo., officers tracked Dixon and the stolen car to 75th Street and Troost Avenue, according to court documents. As officers tried to stop him, Dixon drove away at a high rate of speed and allegedly ran several red lights.

Officers disabled the car near East 87th Street and Interstate 435 and arrested Dixon.

Dixon later told police he found the car running and took it. He said he also found the rifle already inside the car, according to the probable cause statement.

Dixon also said he stopped at his drug dealer’s house and bought meth shortly before his arrest. He said he didn’t want to stop for officers because he was a convicted felon and knew he shouldn’t have a gun.

The court document shows police located seven rifle shell casings near East 38th Street and Wabash Avenue. Surveillance video also shows someone in a gray car fire several rounds toward the Leawood detective’s car.

Dixon is scheduled to be in court on Nov. 30.

