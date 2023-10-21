Couple who overcame serious illnesses receives dream wedding gift at Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne

By 7 NEWS WSVN

KEY BISCAYNE, Florida (WSVN) — A couple who survived serious health scares celebrated the ultimate wedding gift.

The Ritz-Carlton in Key Biscayne, in collaboration with Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute, orchestrated a dream wedding for Morgan Hartman and Phillip Deamezola, a couple who had put their wedding plans on hold due to serious illnesses.

The pair faced daunting challenges, with Hartman’s cancer diagnosis and Deamezola’s recent health scare delaying their wedding.

Their luck changed when Hartman nominated herself and Deamezola for the “Gift of a Lifetime” from The Ritz-Carlton, which included an all-inclusive wedding for up to 50 guests, a complimentary bridal dress, groom’s tux, wedding planner and a lavish reception.

Both bride and groom are now healthy.

