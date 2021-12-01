Investigation continues following arrests in string of recent purse snatchings

By Ryan Trowbridge, Lindsey Kane

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts (WGGB, WSHM-LD) — Two Springfield men are behind bars on charges in connection to a string of recent purse snatchings around the area.

Both men appeared in court on Tuesday and are being held without bail. The district attorney’s office said they are facing numerous charges and more could be added on.

“There was a rash of very violent purse snatchings in four communities,” said Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.

The suspects are charged in connection with a string of parking lot robberies targeting women. It’s a story Western Mass News has followed closely for weeks.

“People were feeling threatened, people were feeling scared in a time of the year where you want to get out and see your families and start to shop for the holidays,” Gulluni added.

Angel Gonzalez and Derek Michalczyk appeared in Holyoke District Court on Tuesday charged with unarmed robbery and assault and battery on an elderly person.

Gulluni told Western Mass News the charges are in connection with a purse snatching at the Stop and Shop in East Longmeadow and another in the Holyoke Mall parking lot.

Police are still investigating their possible connection to the Riverdale Shopping Plaza purse snatchings in West Springfield and others in Springfield. Gulluni said additional charges could be filed soon.

“This is about community safety. This is about protecting people. This is a situation where at least one elderly person was fairly seriously injured,” Gulluni noted.

According to court documents obtained by Western Mass News regarding the Holyoke Mall incident, an 81 year old woman was pushed to the ground by one man who said “Sorry, but this is a robbery” and grabbed her purse.

The woman broke her arm in several places and needed surgery.

Police had told Western Mass News that women were the known targets of the robberies and were approached when walking to their cars in various shopping plazas in the area.

“When people are hurt in this way, innocent people, people unrelated, strangers, law enforcement is going to react,” Gulluni said.

