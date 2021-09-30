WWII veteran and elementary school crossing guard celebrates 100th birthday

CNN - Regional

By Ford Hatchett

GREENSBORO, North Carolina (WXII) — For 33 years, students and families at Peck Elementary School in Greensboro have seen a familiar face on the sidewalks. Thomas Faucette began as a crossing guard in 1988 and celebrated his 100th birthday on Wednesday.

“Oh, it feels real good.” Faucette said.

Faucette served in Germany, France and Italy during World War II before embarking on a career at the post office. After he retired in 1988, he found new work at Peck.

“He decided he needed something else to do so we made it happen for him,” Faucette’s wife Elizabeth said. “He’s been doing this quite a while and enjoyed coming out each morning.”

His three decades of 5 a.m. wake-up calls were rewarded Wednesday with a plaque from the Greensboro Police Department and some kind messages from students.

“After school, I’m going to wave goodbye to you,” one student told Faucette after giving him a big hug.

Faucette received a line of hugs from students after his surprise birthday party. He even showed off his dance moves.

“Not many of us can even think about turning 100 and still wanting to get up every morning to go to work with a smile on our face and a little rhythm in our hips,” Peck teacher Verhonda Evans said. “We appreciate you dearly.”

Students also gifted their beloved crossing guard a giant card, a T-shirt and $100 cash they raised collecting coins.

Faucette says he hopes to be able to celebrate his 101st birthday here next year, but says he’s not sure if this birthday will be topped in his rankings.

“Number one, yes sir! I bet you right here this is number one,” Faucette said. “I really enjoyed it too, I really enjoyed you all.”

