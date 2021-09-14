Hundreds protest outside KU fraternity house after alleged rape

CNN - Regional

By Chris Oberholtz and Taylor Johnson

Click here for updates on this story

LAWRENCE, Kansas (KCTV) — Hundreds of University of Kansas students gathered outside a campus fraternity house Monday night protesting an alleged rape.

The protestors say a woman was raped by a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity over the weekend. They say they want him arrested. That group of protestors say they plan to protest again Tuesday night. They’ve also started a petition to have Phi Kappa Psi removed from the campus.

The fraternity released a statement before Monday night’s protest saying they’re aware of the allegations and cooperating with authorities. They say the alleged event happened Saturday night, and the allegations are against a new undergraduate member.

“On Sunday, September 12, Phi Kappa Psi became aware of allegations against a new undergraduate member based on alleged events occurring at the chapter house on the night of Saturday, September 11. University of Kansas officials were immediately notified so a full and prompt investigation could be initiated. Phi Kappa Psi takes these allegations very seriously and will fully cooperate with law enforcement.”

Phi Kappa Psi said KU officials were notified immediately and an investigation could be initiated. The statement ended with them saying Phi Kappa Psi takes the allegations seriously.

According to police, no one was arrested or injured in the protest.

KCTV5 News will have continue to follow this story as it develops.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.