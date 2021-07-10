Kahaluu family trying to get 10-year-old daughter with brain tumor to Disneyland

CNN - Regional

By Mika Miyashima

OAHU, Hawaii (KITV) — The community is stepping up to help make a young Windward O’ahu girl’s dream come true.

10-year old Cheyleia Gomes continues to battle a rare and aggressive brain tumor known as DIPG. She’s now lost parts of her vision and body movement as she awaits acceptance from another trial.

This week her family received the heartbreaking news, she could have just a matter of weeks left to live.

Despite this, Cheyleia is staying strong, and says her number one wish is to go to Disneyland.

“I want to go see the princesses and I want to go see all the characters,” she explained.

The family is now trying to raise enough money to get Cheyleia and her entire family to “The Happiest Place on Earth” as soon as possible.

Throughout her fight, the community’s rallied behind her every step of the way.

“Me and Cheyleia’s dad are so grateful and so humbled by everyone,” explained Cheyleia’s mother, Rhianna Ramos. “Hawaii, of course you guys have been here since day one, but it’s worldwide with Cheyleia and we thank you guys from the bottom of our hearts.”

In order for them to all to take a trip to Disneyland together, Ramos says the family is hoping to raise another $20,000.

Anyone who’d like to help get them there, can donate to @cheyleiagomes via venmo. There’s also a GoFundMe account to help raise money for Cheyleia’s medical expenses.

