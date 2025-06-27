More People in the U.S. Diagnosed with ADHD than Ever Before

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Research data shows more people are being diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in the United States than ever before. While ADHD is often associated with impulsivity and learning issues, ADHD can manifest as other symptoms, such as emotional hypersensitivity and also task paralysis.

Psychologist Dr. Corina Weir spoke with your News Channel to break the stigma around the rapidly increasing diagnoses. Stating ADHD difficulties and symptoms can look completely different from person to person.

However, a common symptom of ADHD is the inability to sustain focus on task or assignments. This inability to focus can trigger emotional reactions, such as anxiety and mood swings.

ADHD does have overlapping symtoms with other mood disorders, meaning some patients are often misdiagnosed for other neurodivergent behaviors.

"There are many symptoms that overlap between ADHD and other mental health conditions and diagnoses, but it is different with obsessive compulsive disorders that are compulsive behaviors, that are more anxious intrusive thoughts that can be very negative type thoughts," Dr. Weir says. "ADHD can present and it can manifest as difficulties with sustained attention, distractibility, impulsivity and or hyper productivity dependent upon the individual."

A study done in the Journal of Clinical Child & Adolescent Psychology says 1 in 9 U.S. children have been diagnosed with ADHD, and 30% had reportedly never received any ADHD-specific treatment.

"Symptoms can mimic so many other diagnoses. For example, anxiety, autism spectrum conditions, even physical health conditions can mimic some of the symptoms of ADHD. And what makes it even more complex is that ADHD can often coexist with other conditions as well, so it really highlights the need for individuals to get a thorough assessment, which includes objective objective testing."

Gender also plays a key difference in the way ADHD is outwardly displayed. ADHD is more common in males than females, and the disorder can be harder to diagnose in women.

"Many people with ADHD may have very intense emotional reactions, they may rapidly change their mood or they may seem to others as very irritable or sensitive to rejection... However, women tend to typically internalize symptoms a lot more as well, which can make things even more complicated."

If you recognize any of the typical ADHD symptoms in yourself and or in anyone is your life, Dr. Weir recommends seeing your professional healthcare practitioner for a proper diagnosis and potential treatment.

