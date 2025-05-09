Mental Health Awareness Month reminds the Community to Prioritize Their Health

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – May is Mental Health Awareness Month and its an opportunity to take to some time to evaluate and prioritize your mental health. 1 in 5 adults in the United States lives with a mental health illness, however, not many people are aware of the resources available.

San Luis Obispo County Behavioral Health Program Manager, Brita Connelly, spoke with your News Channel to talk about making your mental health a priority. Connelly says the county recognizes mental health illnesses are important to talk about as it is something that impacts so many people, even those in our community.

"Mental Health Awareness month, like other campaign months, is a great opportunity for all of us to take action and follow a call to action to assess our own mental health, check in with others and have conversations about a really critical topic," Connelly says.

Connelly says taking care of your mental well-being is just as important as taking care of your physical health. The World Health Organization says although most people are resilient, factors such as poverty, violence, disability, and inequality can put you at a higher risk for developing a mental illness.

"Remembering to check in with yourself and noticing what your own signs and symptoms are when you're may be experiencing some challenges or a decline, so that you are the best advocate for yourself when you know that you're struggling."

If you suspect you and or anyone you know is struggling mentally, doing things to help ease your mind such as journaling, joining a support group, and talking to friends or family is recommended.

"I just encourage everyone to find something near to them or maybe build one themselves and build a small community where they focus on something together, like breathing exercises to just help with grounding for all of us."

Santa Barbara County is also celebrating Mental Health Awareness Month this May with their "Light Up Green" campaign, where buildings all over the county will shine bright in green, the official color for mental health awareness.