4 historic Santa Barbara buildings getting facelift

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The history of Santa Barbara goes back thousands of year to Native American. Then 240 years ago to when Spanish arrived at her shores.

The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation is working to maintain that history. They're working to restore parts of four structures in the El Presidio de Santa Barbara.

The just finished work on building housing shops on E De la Guerra Street. Inside are Make Smith, Warbler Records, Beads and Mail Box Express. They restored the facade in the front, as well as the woodwork and refinished in arch design in the building.

Next the plan to work on the Panino building. Also known as the Moullet House, they will do streetscaping in front of the building on Santa Barbara Street as well as renovate the historic light at the corner.

The biggest project is the renovations on the Cota-Knox House. It's across the street from the Lobero Theatre on Anacapa Street. The estimates for the restoration work is $1.3 million dollars. The goal is to make it seismically sound and refinish the building to look similar to the day it was built.

The fourth project was roof and gutter work on the former Santa Barbara School of the Arts building. The buildings current tenants La Playa Azul have been serving food there since 1989.

All four buildings are part of the El Presidio de Santa Barbara. The Spanish built El Presidio was built in 1782 as a second military district in California.