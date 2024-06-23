First baseman J.D. Davis acquired by Yankees from Oakland for minor league infielder Jordan Groshans

NEW YORK (AP) — J.D. Davis was acquired by the Yankees from the Oakland Athletics along with cash for minor league infielder Jordan Groshans as New York sought reinforcement after first baseman Anthony Rizzo broke a forearm and Giancarlo Stanton strained a hamstring. Davis hit .232 with four homers and five RBIs in 135 plate appearances with the A’s, who signed him to a $2.5 million contract in mid-March and designated him for assignment on Tuesday. Davis, 31, is a .273 hitter with 119 homers and 386 RBIs in eight seasons with Houston, the New York Mets, Giants and A’s.

