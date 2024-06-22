Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton leave game with left hamstring tightness
By JERRY BEACH
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton left a game against the Atlanta Braves because of left hamstring tightness. Stanton doubled off the center-field wall in the fourth inning and winced when he rounded third base on Gleyber Torres’ double. Stanton scored to give New York a 4-1 lead. Trent Grisham pinch hit for Stanton leading off the sixth. New York said the 34-year-old Stanton will have imaging on Sunday. Stanton played in 69 of the Yankees’ first 79 games this season and is hitting .246 with 18 homers and 45 RBIs.