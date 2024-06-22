USC basketball star JuJu Watkins throws a strike at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES (AP) — USC basketball star JuJu Watkins had a different kind of ball in her hand at Dodger Stadium. She threw out a ceremonial first pitch before the Freeway Series matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and Dodgers. Watkins says it’s the most nervous she’s ever been since basketball comes easy to her but not baseball, although she’s a Dodgers fan having grown up in Los Angeles. But she coolly tossed a strike from the top of the mound to pitcher Gavin Stone, who was behind the plate. As a freshman, Watkins led Southern California to its best season in years. The Trojans won the Pac-12 championship and fell one victory short of reaching the Final Four.

