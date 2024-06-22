Glasnow strikes out 10 and Ohtani homers against his old team in Dodgers’ 7-2 win over Angels

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyler Glasnow pitched seven strong innings and Shohei Ohtani homered for the second straight game against his old team to help the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Angels 7-2. The teams split the two-game Freeway Series. Ohtani blasted a 459-foot, two-run shot for his 23rd homer in the third inning. Glasnow allowed two runs, one earned, and two hits in seven innings. The Angels got a solo shot from Logan O’Hoppe in the seventh. Zach Plesac took the loss, getting charged with six runs and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings. The teams meet again in September.

