Bailey Ober tosses 4-hitter and strikes out 10 in 1st career complete game as Twins rout A’s 10-2
By ERIC HE
Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Bailey Ober struck out 10 in a four-hitter for his first career complete game and the Minnesota Twins used a seven-run second inning to rout the Oakland Athletics 10-2. Ober needed just 89 pitches to finish the 13th complete game in the majors this season. He allowed two runs on solo homers by JJ Bleday and Tyler Soderstrom in the first two innings. Manuel Margot hit a three-run homer in Minnesota’s big inning against JP Sears. Jose Miranda and Carlos Correa each had three hits for the Twins, who snapped a three-game skid.