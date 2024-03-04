Armed suspect killed, 4 deputies hurt after exchanging gunfire during car chase in California

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — A suspect was killed and four deputies were hurt after exchanging gunfire during a car chase that ended with a violent crash north of San Francisco early Monday, authorities said.

The deputies responded following reports of a man brandishing a rifle in unincorporated west Santa Rosa, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

The armed suspect drove off, pursued by the deputies, according to a sheriff’s office statement.

“During the pursuit, the suspect stopped, fired shots at the deputies, and continued the pursuit. Deputies returned fire and, ultimately, the suspect crashed the vehicle he was driving,” the statement said.

The suspect, who was not identified, died at the scene.

One deputy was shot in the leg, another suffered a head injury and two had injuries to their hands, officials said. The deputy with a head injury is in critical but stable condition.

The Santa Rosa Police Department will take over the investigation.