Skip to Content
2022 General Election Stories
By
today at 2:17 pm
Published 4:22 pm

Voters in Santa Maria will elect city council members for District 3 and District 4

KEYT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Voters in Santa Maria will elect their city council members for District 3 and District 4 on election day.

There are four candidates on the ballot for Santa Maria City Council.

In District 3 Candidate, Gloria Soto who has held office for four years is running against Steven Funkhouser.

In District 4, candidates Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez and Carol Karamitsos are running for a seat on the city council.

Candidates say they encourage those who can vote to go out and exercise their right.

Election Polls close at 8 p.m. tonight. For more on the midterm elections stay tuned on your News Channel 3-12.

Article Topic Follows: 2022 General Election Stories
KEYT
Santa Barbara
Santa Maria City Council – District 3
Santa Maria City Council – District 4
Author Profile Photo

Christina Rodriguez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content