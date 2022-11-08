Voters in Santa Maria will elect city council members for District 3 and District 4
SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Voters in Santa Maria will elect their city council members for District 3 and District 4 on election day.
There are four candidates on the ballot for Santa Maria City Council.
In District 3 Candidate, Gloria Soto who has held office for four years is running against Steven Funkhouser.
In District 4, candidates Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez and Carol Karamitsos are running for a seat on the city council.
Candidates say they encourage those who can vote to go out and exercise their right.
Election Polls close at 8 p.m. tonight. For more on the midterm elections stay tuned on your News Channel 3-12.
