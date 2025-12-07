Staying beautiful, Monday December 8th forecast

Despite the chilly overnights, our recent run of sunny skies and mild temperatures doesn't appear to be waning or goin away anytime soon. In fact, strengthening high pressure will bring even warmer temperatures as we head toward through the second week of December. For the overnight, expect mostly clear skies with patchy fog possible in low lying areas. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 40's and 50's with maybe a few areas seeing a balmy 60 degree reading or two depending on the strength of the overnight offshore flow. For Monday, look for another stellar day with light offshore winds early which will slowly fade to no wind or slightly onshore through the day. Highs will be in the 60's and 70's for most areas with even a few low 80's possible.

Looking ahead, high pressure will continue to build across our region which will increase the offshore flow. Temperatures will continue to be above normal for most areas despite overnight lows being chilly for some wind protected areas. Upper 70's and even low 80's will be possible through about mid week and rain chances are completely off the table for the immediate future. As high pressure shifts its position and weakens, gradual cooling is expected as we head toward next weekend.

Click here to download our First Alert Weather App.