Santa Ana Winds Thursday, warming trend begins

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Ana winds will peak Thursday morning in Ventura County.

A wind advisory is in effect until 3pm Thursday with gusts up to 45mph possible.

Frost and freeze alerts are in effect for SLO County valleys, Cuyama and Ojai with temperatures near or below freezing possible through 8am.

Temperatures will rise into the 70s for some areas as early as Friday.

Onshore flow will return over the weekend which is why coastlines will be slightly cooler than the rest of the region during this early December warm spell.

North winds ramp up Sunday and temperatures will peak Monday through Wednesday. Cooling begins next Thursday but remain above seasonal average through next Friday.

High surf and tides will continue locally through 3am Thursday with waves between 4 and 10 feet.