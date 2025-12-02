Windy Wednesday, frosty overnight

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Ana winds return late Wednesday morning.

Wind advisories go in effect 6am Wednesday to 3pm Thursday for Ventura County, up to 45 mph northeast gusts possible.

Wednesday night will be our coldest this week. Frost and freeze warnings have been issued for SLO County Valleys and Ojai.

High surf and tide alerts continue though Thursday, 4-12-ft waves possible.

Offshore north winds this weekend will keep skies mostly sunny outside of morning fog near the coast.

High pressure will cause a big warmup next week with temps 10 degrees higher than normal.