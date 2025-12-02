Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Windy Wednesday, frosty overnight

KEYT
By
Published 2:50 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Ana winds return late Wednesday morning.

Wind advisories go in effect 6am Wednesday to 3pm Thursday for Ventura County, up to 45 mph northeast gusts possible.

Wednesday night will be our coldest this week. Frost and freeze warnings have been issued for SLO County Valleys and Ojai.

High surf and tide alerts continue though Thursday, 4-12-ft waves possible.

Offshore north winds this weekend will keep skies mostly sunny outside of morning fog near the coast.

High pressure will cause a big warmup next week with temps 10 degrees higher than normal.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.