Mild Tuesday, colder Wednesday

SANTA BARBRA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures cool to near normal on Tuesday mostly in the mid 60s.

Moderate Santa Ana winds will continue through early Thursday but below advisory levels.

A freeze warning has been issued for SLO County Valleys 1am to 8am Tuesday with temps low as 28 degrees. A frost advisory has been issued from 1am to 8am Tuesday with temps near 30 degrees in Cuyama.

7 ft waves and coastal flooding is possible at Ventura County beaches through Thursday.

Up to 12 ft waves are possible north of Pt Conception through Thursday.

Temperatures will be coldest Wednesday before returning to near normal Thursday.

Mostly clear skies and dry weather will last through the weekend, including the Santa Maria Parade of Lights on Saturday Night. No rain chances are present this week.

There is a chance for a noteworthy warming trend early next week.