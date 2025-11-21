Skip to Content
Drying Saturday, gusty winds & sunshine

today at 3:54 pm
Published 2:56 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Low pressure is exiting the region leaving behind gusty northeast winds.

Rainfall totals from Thursday's storm include about half an inch in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo with over an inch in Ventura and Oxnard.

A wind advisory has been issued for Ventura County until 2pm Saturday with 15-25mph winds and 40 mph gusts.

Onshore winds return Sunday creating minimal cooling for coastal areas, only 1-2 degrees.

Weather stays mild leading up to a nice and sunny Thanksgiving Day with many areas warming into the 70s and mostly clear skies.

We could see another cool & wet system arrive the weekend after Black Friday.

High surf is also expected this weekend at west facing beaches until Monday, up to 16ft north of Pt. Conception.

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

