Mostly dry & cool Wednesday, rainy Thursday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Thunderstorms were recorded between Nipomo and Guadalupe, between Ventura and Carpinteria - plus hail in some areas Tuesday. Most of the region saw some sort of wet weather activity throughout the day and that will remain possible through Tuesday night.

A flood advisory was also issued along the 154 for interior Santa Barbara County near Lake Cachuma with heavy rain expected and mudslides possible.

Rain chances diminish Wednesday for a break between systems.

Chilly temps, breezy winds, partly cloudy skies are expected for our midweek though drizzle remains possible ahead of the next storm.

More rain arrives Thursday with rainfall expectations between one half inch and one inch though there is potential for up to 2 inches in some areas.

Rain relief is in sight - dry and warmer weather will return this weekend and likely through next week.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 10pm Tuesday for Ventura County Mountains.