Rain chances ahead, Monday Nov 3rd forecast

Despite patchy fog and even spotty drizzle this morning, we ended up with a beautiful first Sunday of November. Look for a return of more fog for our coastal areas. We do think the fog should be a bit shallower which means less chance for more drizzle for the overnight hours. Lows will be mostly in the 50's with light winds expected for all areas.

Looking ahead, a quiet start to the first week of November is expected with mild to warm temperatures and mostly clear skies. An early season storm will take aim at the West Coast by the middle of next week. The system should stay mostly just to our north with just a slight chance for showers. We are fairly confident that areas to south of Point Conception will stay dry, but for our northern areas, sprinkles and maybe some measurable rain could occur Wednesday afternoon or evening. We will keep an eye on this and update the forecast early next week just in case the system shifts a bit farther south. Again, Wednesday could see some sprinkles followed by breezy to gusty northerly winds which will clear things up and bring in some warmer temperatures as we head toward the following weekend. We will then see another system push toward the West Coast which could bring another chance for sprinkles by Sunday.

