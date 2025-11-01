Less fog and warmer temps for Sunday, November 2nd forecast

Strong onshore flow produced some patchy dense fog for early Saturday and the clouds did linger for coastal communities all day long. A very weak cold front is passing through the region and that should help to thin the fog bank just enough for better clearing on Sunday. Look for temperatures to be in the 50''s for the late night and very early Sunday with patchy fog for our beaches which should hopefully clear a bit earlier than what we have been seeing the past couple of days. Afternoon highs will warm for most areas on Sunday with temperatures expected in the 60's and 70's for most areas. Warmest locations could sneak in to the low 80's.

Looking ahead, a quiet start to the first week of November is expected with mild to warm temperatures and mostly clear skies. An early season storm will take aim at the West Coast by the middle of next week. The system should stay mostly just to our north with just a slight chance for showers. We are fairly confident that areas to south of Point Conception will stay dry, but for our northern areas, sprinkles and maybe some measurable rain could occur Wednesday afternoon or evening. We will keep an eye on this and update the forecast early next week just in case the system shifts a bit farther south. Again, Wednesday could see some sprinkles followed by breezy to gusty northerly winds which will clear things up and bring in some warmer temperatures as we head toward the following weekend. We will then see another system push toward the West Coast which could bring another chance for sprinkles by Sunday.