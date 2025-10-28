Hot Wednesday, cooling begins Thursday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Breezy offshore winds and hot temperatures continue Wednesday before a brief cooling trend begins Thursday.

Ventura County's wind advisory expires 4pm Tuesday but its Red Flag Warning and Heat Advisory continue through Wednesday evening.

Weaker offshore winds and a small low pressure system will help us cool down by Friday with clouds able to return. Temperatures will mostly be in the 70s on Friday afternoon, so 60s can be expected for Halloween evening.

High pressure warms us up once again over the weekend with mostly sunny conditions into the first couple days of November. A return to fall-like weather is expected by late next week.