Sunny Friday, slight weekend cooling

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures continue to rise Friday with mostly sunny skies.

Clouds will pass through our region on Saturday with highs dropping into the 60s for some cities.

Up to 14 ft waves are expected at Central Coast beaches until early Monday.

North winds will pick up Sunday as clouds begin to clear.

High pressure builds in by Monday creating warm to hot weather on the West Coast for the last week of October.

By next Wednesday, temperatures will break into the 80s and 90s locally which would be about 10 degrees higher than seasonal norm.

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

