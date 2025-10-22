Warming Thursday, sunny Friday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Warmer conditions begin Thursday as high pressure returns to our region.

Local valleys will get some offshore winds causing temperatures to rise there quickly.

Friday will be warm and sunny, 70s and 80s, before a short weekend cooldown.

More clouds will arrive from the northwest and temperatures will cool into the high 60s and low 70s on Saturday and Sunday. Rain is not likely.

A stronger high pressure system arrives next week which will drive temperatures 10 degrees or more above normal on the West Coast. Winds are expected to be mostly northerly which is decreasing our chances of Santa Ana Winds.