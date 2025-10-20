Cooling Tuesday, drizzle chance Wednesday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures will continue cooling Tuesday from our warm and sunny weekend.

Low pressure will move east across our region Tuesday through Thursday.

Marine clouds will make a return by midweek with a chance for drizzle on Wednesday and breezy afternoon winds.

Temperatures will rebound through Friday after system number one.

Another system will arrive over the weekend creating a slight chance for rain mostly for San Luis Obispo County.

There is an early chance for a late October warm up as well.

A high surf advisory has been issued until 9pm Wednesday with 10-14 waves possible at San Luis Obispo County & North Santa Barbara County beaches.