Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Cooling Tuesday, drizzle chance Wednesday

KEYT
By
today at 3:27 pm
Published 3:13 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures will continue cooling Tuesday from our warm and sunny weekend.

Low pressure will move east across our region Tuesday through Thursday.

Marine clouds will make a return by midweek with a chance for drizzle on Wednesday and breezy afternoon winds.

Temperatures will rebound through Friday after system number one.

Another system will arrive over the weekend creating a slight chance for rain mostly for San Luis Obispo County.

There is an early chance for a late October warm up as well.

A high surf advisory has been issued until 9pm Wednesday with 10-14 waves possible at San Luis Obispo County & North Santa Barbara County beaches.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.