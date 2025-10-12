Showers, maybe thunder in the forecast Oct 13th

Another breezy and beautiful day with crisp morning temps warming nicely. Look for a mostly quiet night with light patchy fog possible and any gusty northerly winds subsiding late. Monday will start out quiet as well, but expect increasing clouds as our early season Winter storm approaches the region. Our forecast models are in fairly good agreement that showers could start as early as Monday afternoon in our northern areas and then spread south through the evening. Winds will turn southwesterly and help to feed moisture in to low pressure which will pass just to our north. This means we could see some heavy showers and even isolated thunderstorms. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the entire region with special emphasis for any recent burn area. The watch will last through most of Tuesday. Expected rainfall for now is about one half to one inch for most of the coastal regions while inland areas near foothills and mountains could receive closer to two inches. Heavier totals are also possible, especially with the thunder potential and upslope dynamics as winds push moisture onshore. Forecast details will likely be updated as we head in to and through Monday and we will update as needed to stay ahead of the storm.

Our weather will calm down by mid week and slight warming is expected as we head toward next weekend. Light offshore winds will be gusty for some regions as our Tuesday storm moves eastward. Another early season cold front is expected to move inland just to our north by next Sunday. This will likely cool us back down, but rain chances are very low at this time.

