Changes ahead, Sunday Oct 12th forecast

Beautiful weather today with mostly clear skies and comfortable temperatures. We expect more of the same for the overnight and in to early Sunday. Skies should remain mostly clear as a strong northerly flow holds firm with breezy and even gusty north winds. Wind Advisories are posted widespread with the strongest winds expected in the mountains and foothills where gusts could exceed 45 mph. The winds will gradually turn more northeasterly through the evening and then weaken as we head through Sunday. This means dry conditions with plenty of sunshine will be the rule for Sunday with high expected to be mostly in the 60's and 70's.

Looking ahead, Monday starts out quiet but then expect clouds to push in from the north through the day with rain chances increasing by the afternoon in our northern areas. Showers will likely spread across the entire region through Monday night and in to Tuesday. This system has the look of a Winter storm and that means very cool temperatures will also accompany the storm. We could even see some heavy showers for early Tuesday as the system digs south. For now, we are seeing the possibility for a half to possibly an inch of rain or more. North facing foothills and mountains could see the heaviest totals with some forecast models seeing 2 inches or more. We will keep a very close eye on this early season storm as details will likely change with regard to timing and intensity. As the system clears out Tuesday, we will see the cool conditions linger through mid week with breezy and even gusty northerly winds. Warming is expected as we head toward next weekend.

