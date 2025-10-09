Warmer Friday, tracking 70% rain chances

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Friday will be sunny with temperatures rising for most areas.

Weather impacts from Tropical Storm Priscilla are staying mostly limited to LA County.

Warm and sunny weather continues Saturday but winds will increase from the north.

Cooling begins Sunday as low pressure begins to move south through the West Coast.

Local rain chances are present for next week, Monday through Thursday.

Rain chances have risen between 50 and 70 percent for next Tuesday across all 3 counties.

It will be a cold system with mountain snow possible for our highest elevations. The amount of rain we will get is to be determined.