Below average Wednesday, tracking coastal clouds

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures remain on the cooler side Wednesday with partly cloudy conditions and temperatures mostly in the high 60s and low 70s.

Another cold front arrives from the northwest Wednesday pushing clouds toward the Central Coast.

Rain in northern California does not hold up well enough to create the expectation of rainfall in our area for the rest of the week, but cloudy skies and gusty winds are expected.

We will get some more sunshine later in the week though temperatures will mostly remain just below normal.

Another notable cooldown arrives early next week with temperatures dropping about 5 to 10 degrees below normal by Monday and Tuesday.