Drizzle chances Tuesday, drying out Wednesday

SANTA BABRARA COUNTY, Calif. - Cold & rainy weather in northern California is creating a chance of morning drizzle for North Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday.

Besides the morning chance for drizzle, rainfall chances have diminished for the region. We will be mostly dry for the rest of the week and into the first few days of October.

However, the marine layer will be strong for some coastlines and temperatures will be slightly below normal.

We will warm up and clear out by Thursday and rise back to near normal temperatures.

We will remain calm and mild through the weekend besides the potential for gusty winds.