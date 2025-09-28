A cloudy end to the month, Monday Sept 29th forecast

Cloud cover remained fairly entrenched once again with just a few peaks of sunshine here and there for our Sunday. A strong onshore push of sub tropical air continues, but low pressure has vacated the region and this is why no heavy showers or thunder occurred in our region. For the overnight and in to early Monday, look for a slight chance for drizzle with lows mostly in the 60's. Monday will likely see more of the persistent cloud cover with hopefully a few breaks and some sunshine here and there. Highs will be mostly in the upper 60's and 70's with light winds expected.

Looking ahead, the strong onshore flow with heavy cloud cover will hold in to next week. More sub tropical moisture will continue to push up from the south and be reinforced by remnants of Narda. Meanwhile, early season activity in the Gulf of Alaska will push cold fronts toward the West Coast. Some light rain chances will occur from both the southerly push and what is brewing to our north. While we don't see anything coming that is of a big nature, rain chances will remain. The chances should start to dry up by mid week with a lingering chance for our northern areas lasting in to Thursday. Beyond that, drier air is expected with breezy and even gusty northwesterly winds and warmer temperatures as we head toward next weekend.