Cloudy with shower chances, Sunday Sept 28th forecast

A very busy and interesting atmosphere is keeping all weather watchers on their toes as rain and even thunder remain in the forecast. Sub tropical moisture is still streaming up from the south while low pressure meanders over much of the southwest. This combination will remain through at least the weekend which means keep the umbrella handy. For the overnight and in to Sunday look for the heavy cloud cover to continue with slight chances for rain or drizzle and a very chance for thunder. Highs on Sunday will once again stay very cool with most areas running about 6 to 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Cloud cover will be heavy and very little sunshine is expected.

Looking ahead, the strong onshore flow with heavy cloud cover will hold in to next week. More sub tropical moisture will continue to push up from the south and be reinforced by remnants of Narda. Meanwhile, early season activity in the Gulf of Alaska will push cold fronts toward the West Coast. Some light rain chances will occur from both the southerly push and what is brewing to our north. While we don't see anything coming that is of a big nature, rain chances will remain. The chances should start to dry up by mid week with a lingering chance for our northern areas lasting in to Thursday. Beyond that, drier air is expected with breezy westerly winds and warmer temperatures as we head toward next weekend.