Rainy Tuesday, overnight showers

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Scattered showers are returning to the Central Coast Tuesday.

It will be warm during these rain showers with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Showers will continue into the overnight or very early Wednesday morning.

Some areas will get heavy rain cells at times but this system is fast moving.

About a tenth to a quarter inch of rain is expected locally.

Dry conditions may return as early as Wednesday afternoon or evening.

After we dry out from this system, onshore flow will continue as low pressure lingers.

Temperatures will remain slightly below normal through this weekend.

If clouds struggle to reform after the rain system exits, this would help create warmer & sunnier conditions.