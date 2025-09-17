Rainy Thursday, flood alerts issued

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Overnight showers Wednesday will give us a rainy start to the day Thursday - especially for Santa Barbara and Ventura as the late summer storm arrives from the south.

Spotty showers are likely to pass through north county and San Luis Obispo County by Thursday afternoon.

Scattered showers & thunderstorms remain possible in our area through early Friday.

A flood watch goes in effect Wednesday night through Thursday night for interior mountains and valleys across the region.

The National Weather Service estimates a quarter inch up to 1 inch of rainfall totals possible locally during this week's system.

We will be mostly dry over the weekend through rain chances remain present through early next week with the possibility of additional moisture from the coast of Mexico.