Muggy Wednesday, rain arrives overnight

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Wednesday will be warm & humid as moisture arrives from the south.

Tropical showers begin late night Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

Rainfall total forecasts are between a tenth of an inch all the way up to 2 inches, as the storm's strength & path remains variable.

Drying begins Friday but scattered showers remain possible in some areas through the weekend with leftover instability and moisture.

A heat advisory is in effect until 7pm Tuesday for Ventura County Valleys with triple digit heat possible.

We could see another round of heat or even tropical moisture arrive once again to our area next week.